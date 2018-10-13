Gary Cahill would be a superb signing for West Ham

West Ham are interested in signing the Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and he would be available on a bargain during the winter transfer window.
According to Daily Mirror, the player is thought to be frustrated with the lack of regular first team football at Chelsea and he is willing to consider an exit.
West Ham could certainly use an experienced defender like him and it would be a superb signing for them.
Given his contract situation, Pellegrini won’t have to break the bank for him either. On paper, the transfer looks like a no-brainer.
However, the move might not be ideal for Cahill. West Ham have signed Balbuena and Diop this summer and the two have looked impressive in the recent games. Cahill might have to settle for a backup role and that is not something he will be looking forward to.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the Hammers make a move for the former Premier League winner in January.
If Pellegrini manages to convince the player to join, the signing could prove to be a masterstroke.
Apart from his defensive abilities, Cahill’s leadership and winning experience will prove to be priceless for West Ham.