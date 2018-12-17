Garth Crooks showers praise on Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has showered praise on Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles following the Magpies 1-0 win against Huddersfield at the weekend.
Newcastle did just enough to grind out a result, their fourth win of the season. Summer signing Salomon Rondon, who joined the club on loan from West Brom, scored the only goal of the match.
He has scored four goals in his last _ games for the Magpies, but Crooks has particularly raved about Lascelles. The BBC pundit admits that he was lucky to remain on the pitch, but praised his commanding display as Newcastle kept clean sheet as earned all three points.
Crooks names Lascelles in the Team of the Week for BBC Sport. He said:
“Lascelles was very lucky to have finished the game against Huddersfield. Referee Anthony Taylor thought the tackle on Laurent Depoitre was nothing more than a bookable offence. I must say I wasn’t sure but what I do know is that everything the defender did thereafter was commandingly brilliant.”
Indeed, Lascelles was fortunate to stay on the pitch after his challenge on Depoitre, but Crooks has been impressed with his leadership skills and commanding performance.
Lascelles hasn’t been playing at his best form this season. However, he is a key player for Benitez, and his form is crucial for Newcastle’s survival hopes.