Garth Crooks says Newcastle United centre-back Federico Fernández won them the points against Bournemouth

Newcastle United secured their fourth Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Bournemouth on Saturday, coming from a goal down to run out 2-1 winners.
Harry Wilson put the Cherries ahead 14 minutes into the game, but DeAndre Yedlin drew the Magpies level with a flying header in the 42nd minute.
Ciaran Clark put Newcastle ahead seven minutes after play restarted, and the hosts held on to their lead to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time since April.
It is the first time Steve Bruce’s men have scored more than once in a home league game this season, and they head into the international break in 13th place in the table after picking up 15 points from their opening 12 games of the season.
While Newcastle players were all in fine form, with none putting in a foot wrong, BBC pundit Garth Crooks has singled out Newcastle United centre-back Federico Fernández for praises.
“Ciaran Clark and DeAndre Yedlin may have been the defenders who scored Newcastle’s goals but it was Fernandez who won them the points,” Crooks said as he named the 30-year-old in his Team of the Week.
“It was the Argentine who was prepared to put his head in the fray to stop Joshua King from nodding home an equaliser. It was just enough for King to think about a clash of heads or a broken nose but it was enough.
“In the great scheme of things no-one can tell what this result will mean in the final analysis for either team but I sense Newcastle will need these points more than Bournemouth.”
Fernández has played just half of Newcastle’s league games this term, starting only thrice, but he impressed in the back-to-back wins, scoring in the 3-2 victory against West Ham United.
His intervention to prevent King from equalizing proved very crucial, and he could now end up establishing himself as a starter for Bruce’s side going forward.