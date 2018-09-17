Garth Crooks raves about West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic

West Ham registered their first Premier League win under Manuel Pellegrini after winning 3-1 against Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice, while Marko Arnautovic added another for the Hammers. The victory not only lifted the gloom after a disastrous start to the season, but also ensured the Hammers move out of the bottom three.
Former Spurs player turned popular football pundit, Garth Crooks, has showered praise on Arnautovic, saying he could be “one hell of an asset” for the Hammers.
The Austrian, who is on £100k-per-week wages at West Ham, scored three goals and registered one assist in the Premier League already this season.
West Ham spent big this summer on new players and Crooks says that the victory is an indicator that the Hammers are capable of producing strong performance like this once their new signings settle down.
Crooks says the 29-year-old is “high maintenance” but at the same time, the maverick West Ham forward can make a difference single-handedly.
“The result against Everton was a good indicator of what West Ham are capable of once this new group of players settles down and finds a rhythm,” wrote Crooks for BBC Sports.
“Much of the pulsation came from Marko Arnautovic and his new strike partner Andriy Yarmolenko. Arnautovic is high maintenance but if the Austrian can be bridled he can be one hell of an asset.”