Garth Crooks raves about West Ham defender Issa Diop

West Ham defender Issa Diop produced an assured display at the back for his side on Sunday and he has made into Garth Crooks’ team of the week.
The Hammers battled out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea and Diop was excellent in dealing with the likes of Hazard and Giroud.
BBC pundit Garth Crooks has heaped praise on the young defender for his performance.
He said: “He was outstanding against Everton last week and was unlucky not to make my TOTW then. However, another outstanding performance by Issa Diop and a clean sheet – against Chelsea of all teams, having been battered in the opening exchanges – has not gone unnoticed.”
The 21-year-old seems to be adjusting well to the Premier League and the fans can expect more commanding displays at the back in future.
Pellegrini spent 25 million pounds on the young defender this summer and his quality is there for everyone to see. Judging by his displays against Everton and Chelsea, Diop certainly has the ability to justify his fee this season and prove himself as a bargain in the long run.
West Ham have improved defensively in their last couple of outings and Diop has been excellent in both. The fans will be hoping for more of the same as the season progresses.