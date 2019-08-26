Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett

Popular football pundit Garth Crooks has showered praise on Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett and it will surely please the fans.
The Magpies earned their first victory of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign under Steve Bruce on Sunday after they won 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur.
One player who impressed heavily during the game was Paul Dummett, and Crooks was full of praise for the 27-year-old.
The defender, who is on £35k per week wages at St James’ Park, was excellent in the five-man defence for the Magpies during the game.
Crooks has said that Newcastle were magnificent against the north London giants, although they enjoyed merely 20% of possession throughout the match.
The entire team was well organised and worked extremely hard against Spurs, but Crooks particularly picked Dummett for praise who he believes epitomises the spirit of his team.
“I can’t remember seeing a team work so hard. I could have picked anyone of their players against Tottenham but I’ve gone for Paul Dummett, the Geordie who epitomised the spirit of his team. From start to finish this lad placed himself in the heart of the battle and never wavered,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
Dummett noted after the Norwich defeat that Newcastle players did not feel right after the warm-up when asked about a possible reason for the loss.
Steve Bruce admitted it was a concern while answering on Dummett’s comments. However, Dummett knows the best way to answer the critics is to silence them by doing the talking on the pitch.