Garth Crooks raves about Everton winger Andros Townsend

Everton earned a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored on either half to earn all three points for Rafael Benitez’s side.

With that result, the Toffees have made an unbeaten start to the season, winning two of their opening three games, the other one being a draw.

Popular BBC Pundit Garth Crooks has showered heaps of praise on two Everton players – Gray and Andros Townsend – for the performances against the Seagulls.

He has included Townsend in his team of the week, suggesting both the players have tormented the Brighton defence.

Crooks said to BBC Sport: “This was a very good performance at Brighton by Everton, while the brand of football they are playing under Rafael Benitez is as good as it was under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Benitez has made two inspired signings in Demarai Gray and Townsend. Both tormented Brighton, but what took place when Everton were awarded a penalty was most interesting.”

SportsLens View

The 30-year-old was signed by Everton on a free transfer after he was released by Crystal Palace this summer.

Eyebrows were raised when Benitez, who is operating on a tight budget this summer, signed Townsend, but the former Tottenham winger has been really impressive.

Townsend won more fouls (4) than any other Everton player against Brighton, and his work rate throughout the game was admirable.

The two summer signings have made a strong impact so far for the Toffees, with Gray now scoring in back to back games.

However, Benitez is still looking to add more depth in the attacking areas, and the Toffees are keen to sign another attacking midfielder/winger before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for Luis Diaz, but so far they haven’t been able to agree a deal for him.

