Garth Crooks raves about Everton winger Ademola Lookman

Popular Football pundit Garth Crooks has showered praise on Everton youngster Ademola Lookman after his brilliant performance against AFC Bournemouth.
The 21-year-old made only his second Premier League start of the season under Marco Silva, and made a big impression as Everton won 2-0 against the Cherries.
Lookman, who is reportedly on 23k per-week wages at the club, was heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the summer, but Silva insisted that he has a big role to play at the club.
The former Charlton Athletic winger has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, and produced a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday. Crooks has included him in his BBC Team of the Week, and said it was undoubtedly his best game of the season so far.
“When this lad’s loan spell with RB Leipzig ended, he returned to Everton a proper player,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“The England Under-21 international’s first-half performance against Bournemouth was the best I’ve seen him play. Lookman now possesses the strength to finish games the way he starts them – full of running. His ball for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to seal the match in the dying moments said as much.”
The highly rated winger attempted two shots and played out two key passes during the match.
The victory will come as a huge boost for Silva after recent disappointing results. Lookman has great potential and he can expect to feature regularly from now on.