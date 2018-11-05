Garth Crooks raves about Everton forward Richarlison

Richarlison has adapted quickly at his new club and he is firing on all cylinders at the moment for Everton.
The 21-year-old joined the Merseyside club from Watford for an initial fee of £35 million, and wasted no time to settle in under Marco Silva.
The Brazilian has scored six goals in the Premier League already, and he is enjoying his time at Goodison Park.
Popular football pundit Garth Crooks has included him in Premier League team of the week column for BBC Sport and praised him highly.
Richarlison scored twice against Brighton in Everton’s 3-1 win on Saturday, and Crooks was bowled over by his performance. His first goal was clinical, and his second goal was sheer individual class and brilliance.
Crooks has said that Richarlison showed potential at Watford, but at Everton he is developing into the player that everyone expected him to become.
Everton have won four of their last five Premier League games. The Toffees travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in their next Premier League game.
“Richarlison is clearly loving it at Goodison Park. His first goal against Brighton was clinical, and his second majestic. He went around Lewis Dunk as though he wasn’t there,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
The Brazilian is becoming the sort of player he struggled to become at Watford.
Richarlison was a good player at a good club at Vicarage Road. He’s fast becoming a star at a big club at Everton.
