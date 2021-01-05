Garth Crooks raves about Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

Popular football pundit Garth Crooks has showered praise on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and has picked him in his Premier League Team of the week for BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old scored the opening goal for the Gunners and produced a superb performance against the Baggies as Arsenal won 4-0 on Saturday in the Premier League.





In fact, Tierney – who joined Arsenal from Celtic for a fee in the region of £25m in 2019 – has been extremely consistent throughout, and Crooks has rightly pointed out that he ‘has been one of the few shining lights’ for Arsenal this season.

“When I saw Tierney tease West Brom’s Darnell Furlong – not once, but twice – I thought he’d slightly overdone it, but what then took place was finishing of the highest order from the Arsenal full-back. For the left-footed Scot to cut inside and let fly so accurately with his weaker foot was very impressive,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.

“Tierney has been one of the few shining lights in what has been a difficult season for Arsenal so far, but this victory over the Baggies is the Gunners’ third consecutive win. I wonder if they have turned the corner.”

Tierney created the most chances (four) and had the most touches (95) for Arsenal against West Brom. Apart from Tierney, two goals from Alexandre Lacazette and one from Bukayo Saka sealed all three points for the Gunners last Saturday.

After the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the Scotland defender, and even suggested that he has all the ability to be a future captain of the club.

Only a few weeks ago, Arsenal fans were fearing the worst they could be involved in a relegation battle after a wretched run of form.

However, the Gunners have now climbed up to 11th in the Premier League table following three straight wins. They are playing with confidence now, and it seems they may have turned the corner.