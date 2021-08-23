Garth Crooks praises Everton winger Demarai Gray

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised Everton winger Demarai Gray following his impressive performance against Leeds United.

Everton have made a fine start to the season under Rafael Benitez, collecting four points from their opening two games.

The Toffees recorded a 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, with goals coming from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gray.

Everton signed Gray from Bayer Leverkusen this summer on a three-year deal for a fee reported to be around £1.7 million.