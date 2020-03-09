Garth Crooks picks Allan Saint-Maximin in his team of the week

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has picked Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin in his team of the week.
The 22-year-old scored the match-winning goal for Newcastle against Southampton at the weekend and he put on a very good performance as well.
It is no surprise that he has made it to Crooks’ team of the week.
The BBC pundit has lavished praise on the young Frenchman as well. In his column with the BBC, he wrote that the Saints players simply failed to cope with his pace and he terrorized them throughout the game.
He wrote: “This lad terrorized Southampton. The Saints simply couldn’t cope with his pace. While Saint-Maximin was carving his way through the Southampton defence, Dwight Gayle was missing chances set up by the Frenchman with alarming regularity. In the end Saint-Maximin decided to do it all himself and created his own chance… and converted it – aided by Southampton’s Yann Valery.”
Saint-Maximin has looked in good form in his last two games and it will be interesting to see if he can carry this form into the next game as well.
If Newcastle are to finish in the top half this season, they will need players like Saint-Maximin in top form. The Magpies have struggled in attack all season and the likes of Saint-Maximin, Almiron and Lazaro could solve that problem for Bruce.
Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin will be delighted with the admiration he has received from the fans and the media for his performance so far and he will be looking to build on that.
The 22-year-old has tremendous potential and he could make a serious difference for Newcastle this season.