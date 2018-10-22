Garth Crooks gives his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Football pundit Garth Crooks has included Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his latest team of the week column for BBC Sport.
The French goalkeeper was superb during Tottenham’s London derby clash against West Ham on Saturday. He produced some fantastic saves during the game, as Spurs managed a 1-0 victory at the London stadium.
Although Crooks has included him solely based on last week’s performance, he admits he’s not a fan of the 31-year-old goalkeeper. He feels that Lloris makes too many mistakes to be considered a world-class goalkeeper.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Lloris as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after his performance against the Hammers. Crooks feels that Pochettino’s comments on Lloris, who is on £100k per week wages at Spurs, was extremely generous.
Lloris divides opinion among the fans and pundits. While he is arguably one of the best shot stoppers in the Premier League, he is not that smart with his distribution.
Furthermore, Crooks is absolutely spot on that Lloris has this tendency of making silly errors from time to time. Nevertheless, he is a world class player, and is an asset for Spurs.
“I might be a Tottenham fan, but I’m not a fan of Hugo Lloris. For a top-class goalkeeper, he makes too many errors in the games that matter. The World Cup final was a typical example,” said Crooks.
“That is a damning indictment of the France World Cup winner, I admit, but readers of my team of the week will know I have been a consistent critic of his for the past two seasons.
“Nevertheless, he makes my team because of an excellent performance against a West Ham side who should have got something from the game.
“Saves by Lloris were the reason why they didn’t, but the claim from Mauricio Pochettino that Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world is extremely generous.”