Garth Crooks comments on West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic

During the January transfer window, Marko Arnautovic was heavily linked with a move away from the club, but West Ham refused all tempting offers thrown at them.
The 30-year-old was superb against Southampton and scored twice to take his goal tally to nine in the Premier League. He has further four assists to his name as well.
The Austrian opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and added another after the break. Ryan Fredericks scored shortly afterwards to earn West Ham a convincing 3-0 victory on Saturday.
BBC pundit Garth Crooks has praised Arnautovic, saying he was ‘electric’ during the game. At the same time, he adds that the former Stoke City player is highly ‘moody, temperamental and demanding’.
West Ham fans love the flamboyance that he brings into his game, but Crooks believes that he is perfectly suited for sides that can afford a luxury player like him.
“We’ve seen Marko Arnautovic in this mood before. The Austria international was electric against Southampton,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“The problem with Arnautovic is his power surges are too infrequent. He’s moody, temperamental and demanding.
“But West Ham fans love those characteristics in a player. Paolo di Canio and Carlos Tevez had special abilities but were high maintenance – and so too is Arnautovic.
“The problem with Arnautovic is he needs to be playing in a team that can afford such luxuries. West Ham can’t afford power cuts.”
It remains to be seen whether any big Premier League club will make a move for Arnautovic in the summer. There was an interest in him from CSL clubs, and if they come up with a handsome offer, the Hammers must cash in on him this time.