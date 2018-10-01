Garth Crooks and Martin Keown rave about West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic

Arsenal legend turned popular football pundit Martin Keown has praised West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic after his brilliant performance against Manchester United on Saturday.
The West Ham talisman was superb during the game as the Hammers continued their brilliant fightback from their terrible start by beating the Red Devils 3-1 at the London stadium.
West Ham have picked up seven points from their last three games. One player who has been instrumental in their road to recovery has been Arnautovic.
The 29-year-old, who scored and provided an assist against Everton, found the back of the net at a crucial time against United at the weekend.
Keown says that the Austrian is central to West Ham’s game plan. He is strong and physical, and his presence gives the rest of midfielders confidence to make runs from deep.
The former Arsenal defender says that with him in the side West Ham have the belief that they can create something.
However, Koewn adds that Arnautovic can still be selfish when he needs to. He has hailed a ‘complete’ player and has credited David Moyes for demanding more from him last season.
“Arnautovic is still selfish when he needs to be,” wrote Keown for the Daily Mail.
“He will beat a player with pace and trickery. He will finish in those vital moments. But his all-round game is much more complete
“David Moyes deserves credit for demanding more from him last season. Manuel Pellegrini is now reaping the rewards.”
Meanwhile, BBC pundit Garth Crooks has suggested that Arnautovic was one player that Mourinho should have looked to bring to Old Trafford in the summer. He says that Arnautovic reminds him slightly of Eric Cantona.
“There is something of Eric Cantona about Marko Arnautovic – but without the intimidating stare,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“The only other difference between these two mercurial characters is that one played for Manchester United and the other should have done. In the meantime, Arnautovic ripped United’s “fragile” team to shreds.”