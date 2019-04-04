Garry Thompson raves about Aston Villa’s John McGinn

Former Aston Villa player Garry Thompson has revealed that John McGinn should win the club’s player of the year award.
The former Hibernian man has been in sensational form for his new club.
The 24-year-old has already managed to win over the fans with his performances and attitude so far.
McGinn’s desire to win and his tireless attitude has been a major reason why Villa still have a shot at promotion this season.
Thompson said to BBC Radio: “The fella has been different class. He had a little spell just before he got suspended where he felt a bit heavy. I think he was doing the work of two men, it caught up with him. He’s come back, new lease of life, fizzing all over the place. He summed it up towards the end of the game against Blackburn, he picked the ball up and he ran with it and I think he got a corner in the end. That kid has got serious energy, but he’s got ability as well. He’s creating chances and he’s scored goals. But I think McGinn has to be Player of the Year, he has been superb!”
It will be interesting to see if he can guide his club to the Premier League now.
Other players like Tammy Abraham and Jack Grealish have had good seasons as well. However, Grealish has missed a few games with an injury.
Even Tyrone Mings has had a great impact at this new club so far.
McGinn has been ever-present for Aston Villa this season and Thompson’s comments certainly make a lot of sense.
The fans will be delighted with the club’s current position and they will be hoping to go all the way and secure Premier League football now.