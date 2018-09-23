Blog Competitions English Championship Garry Monk posts message on Twitter after Birmingham win vs Leeds

23 September, 2018 Birmingham City, English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against Birmingham City in the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday.

The result meant the Blues ended Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side still retain the top position in the Championship table with 18 points, same as Middlesbrough with only goal difference separating them.

After the match, Garry Monk, the Birmingham boss and former Leeds United manager, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Che Adams scored twice in the opening 30 minutes for the visitors. His first goal was a low finish from the edge of the area which many Leeds fans believe goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell should have done better to save.

The second goal came from a swift counter-attack and it helped them to earn Birmingham’s first win of the campaign.

Leeds pulled one back in the 85th minute through Ezgjan Alioski but in the end Monk’s side held on against the Whites.

Birmingham only managed 29% of possession, while Leeds attempted 17 shots during the game.

