Gareth Southgate to watch Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham against Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa take on Blackburn Rovers at home today in their 39th Championship game of the campaign, and they will be looking to secure all three points as they look to finish in the playoffs spots.
The Villans have 14 wins, 15 draws and nine losses so far this term, and are currently in sixth position – the last playoff spot – in the table.
With eight games left in the campaign, the hosts can’t afford to drop points, with the likes of Preston North End, Derby County, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest all breathing down their neck.
Two players who must perform well and impress against Rovers are Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham, as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is said to be at Villa Park to run the rule over them.
#avfc vs #brfc today. Gareth Southgate is expected to be here to watch Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham. pic.twitter.com/CwFfv0zDvQ
— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) March 30, 2019
England manager Gareth Southgate is at #avfc v Blackburn today to watch Jack Grealish. Big opportunity for Grealish to make an impression #Eng
— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 30, 2019
Southgate has claimed Grealish must play in the Premier League to have a chance of playing for England, but he clearly recognizes his huge potential and talents and is willing to see if the midfielder can convince him first-hand.
The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in 25 league games this term, and will be looking to make a statement against Rovers in order to convince the Three Lions boss.
Despite scoring 21 goals and assisting twice in 32 Championship games this season, Abraham, who has two caps for England, wasn’t included in the squad that played against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in the Euros 2020 qualifiers, and he will also hope to catch Southgate’s eyes.