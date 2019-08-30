Gareth Southgate says he is watching Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman closely for England

England manager Gareth Southgate named his 25-man Three Lions squad for next week’s Euros 2020 qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria yesterday.
Aston Villa’s Tyron Mings and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka were handed their maiden call-ups, and while no Newcastle United player made the list, the boss has claimed goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is being watched closely.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Championship side Swansea City and has played in all of their five league games so far.
Woodman has kept two clean sheets and helped the Welsh side to four victories and a draw.
Bright future for Freddie Woodman? 🦁
The #NUFC goalkeeper, on loan at #Swans, was named by Gareth Southgate as a player he's watching closely for England pic.twitter.com/7AYCzQe2up
The trio of Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton and Burnley’s Nick Pope were the three goalkeepers called up for the last squad, and the Newcastle man has a lot of work to do if he is to break into the team.
From the look of things, Woodman is on the right path, and after helping the under-20’s to the FIFA Youth World Cup in 2017, Southgate is hoping he can step up to the senior team sooner or later.
The Toons goalie has only featured four times for the Saint James’ Park, and is yet to play a league game for them since arriving on Tyneside from Crystal Palace’s Academy in 2013.