Blog Teams Everton Gareth Southgate explains why Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford took a penalty ahead of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold against Switzerland

Gareth Southgate explains why Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford took a penalty ahead of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold against Switzerland

10 June, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, UEFA Nations League

The heroics of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions against Switzerland secured manager Gareth Southgate’s side a third-place finish in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The third-place clash between both sides was forced into penalty kicks following 120 minutes of no goal, and to the surprise of fans, the Toffees’ star took England’s fifth, subsequently converting it with ease.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was in his usual element against the Swiss, delivering superb crosses into the box and putting in an impressive shift.

However, Southgate’s decision to let Pickford play one of the first five spot kicks ahead of the Reds’ full-back caught everybody unaware.

The England boss has revealed that the Everton goalie was very impressive when they practised penalties in training, and the fact that Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool teammate and Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri could be aware of the youngster’s style of kick also played a role in his preference for Pickford.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper justified Southgate’s decision with a well-taken spot-kick, and will definitely be in contention to take subsequent ones going forward.

Celtic must sign Carter-Vickers to strengthen key area

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com