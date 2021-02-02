Gareth Barry says Jack Grealish would thrive under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Aston Villa star Gareth Barry believes Jack Grealish would thrive under manager Pep Guardiola, should he make the move to Manchester City this summer.

The Villans captain has transformed into one of England’s best attacking players and he has excelled this term with six goals and 11 assists from only 19 top-flight games.





His form has led to speculation that he could pursue a big-club move to play in Europe, but Barry feels Grealish could still achieve the aim with the west Midlands outfit.

He told TalkSPORT: “He knows where he is until the end of the season, he should try and get Aston Villa into a European spot.

“He’ll want to be playing European football and if he can be doing that for Aston Villa next season then that would be fantastic for him and the club.”

Grealish has been linked with every club from the traditional big-six during his career, but Barry would ideally prefer to see him working under City boss Guardiola.

“I would love to see him work under someone like Guardiola. That manager could help him learn more about the game, improve more. I’d go for Manchester City if you make me choose one,” He added.

Sportslens view:

Grealish has already matched his tally of 18 goals and assists in all competitions from the previous campaign and he is on course for his best-ever return.

His contributions were key to keeping the Villans in the top-flight last term and the club are now eyeing a potential finish in the European places.

Dean Smith’s side are ninth on the table with 32 points. They are only three behind a Europa League spot and six adrift of a Champions League place with two games in hand.

Grealish only signed a long-term deal with the Villains five months ago. The club are in a strong position to keep him this summer unless a significant bid is made.

The Cityzens are one of the clubs, who could be able to afford him regardless of the recent financial losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker is currently content with the proceedings at the Villans and he could assess his options during next summer’s transfer window.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com