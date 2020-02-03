Blog Teams Tottenham Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett says he can’t see him back at Tottenham Hotspur after he leaves Real Madrid

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett says he can’t see him back at Tottenham Hotspur after he leaves Real Madrid

3 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with an audacious January transfer deadline day move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

According to The Times, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was in Madrid for talks with president Florentino Pérez in order to bring the Welshman back to North London prior to last Friday’s 11pm deadline.

However, nothing materialized.

Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85 million, and has since established himself as one of the best players on the planet, winning four Champions League titles and a La Liga title.

The Wales international, 30, currently earns £500,000 a week at Madrid and has two years left on his current deal.

He was linked with a move to China last summer and it will be interesting to see where he goes once he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

A return to Tottenham doesn’t appear to be on the cards, though, with his agent Jonathan Barnett ruling one out.

Jamie O’Hara asked him on talkSPORT (at 09.42am): “Can you see him back at Spurs?”

And Barnett replied: “I don’t think so, no.”

Bale scored 55 goals in 203 appearances during the six seasons he spent at White Hart Lane, making the PFA Team of the Year in each of his last three seasons and emerging as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice.

Liverpool's recruitment team and Jurgen Klopp are big admirers of Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford
Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent's display vs Aberdeen

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!