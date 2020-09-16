Gareth Bale’s agent admits Tottenham move is edging closer

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham this summer and it will be interesting to see the Premier League side can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.





Jonathan Barnett to @AFP on Bale to Spurs this morning: "It's close but not done. It's a complicated deal." Madrid still pushing for a permanent. No problems, clubs negotiating. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) September 16, 2020

Apparently Tottenham are looking to bring the winger back to the club on a loan deal and the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett has now confirmed that the transfer is close to completion.

However, his agent has maintained that it is a complicated deal and the transfer is not finalized yet.

“There’s a long way to go on some issues, but without doubt, Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in last seven years,” Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports News.

“The deal is complicated, but there’s reason to believe a deal is close and things could move very quickly if discussions continue to go well.”

Mourinho needs to improve his attacking options and Gareth Bale would be a world-class signing for his team.

On his day, the Welsh international is one of the best players in the world and he could help Tottenham return to the top four this season.

The Londoners are also closing in on the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old left-back is expected to complete his medical with the Premier League club today.