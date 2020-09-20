Gareth Bale sums up Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one word

Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has been impressed with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as he posted on Twitter.

Bale completed a season-long loan move from Real Madrid back to Tottenham on Saturday.





The Wales international was subsequently given a tour of Spurs’ new stadium, and the 31-year-old has been awestruck by it.

When Bale last played for Tottenham back in 2013, the North London club were at the old White Hart Lane.

Gareth Bale is a brilliant signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Bale could not play much football last season, and the Wales international has also had injury problems in recent years.

However, the winger is one of the best players in the world when he is fit and is a force to be reckoned with when he is in full flow.

Tottenham will become more potent and more dangerous in attack when Bale is fully match fit, and opposition defenders in the Premier League will be really worried.

Tottenham had a disappointing season in 2019-20, and head coach Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign, as well as make an impact in the Europa League.