Gareth Bale says he returned to Tottenham Hotspur in order to play with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from back-to-back Premier League defeats at the hands of Manchester City and West Ham United in style, securing a 4-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday to record their 11th win of the campaign.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho will now hope that his men can reproduce such performance when they play Fulham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their next three league games.





He may have to stick with his formation against Burnley to get the desired results in those fixtures, though.

Gareth Bale started his third league game of the season against Sean Dyche’s men, and it yielded a brace and an assist.

The Wales international has played just nine Premier League games for Spurs since arriving on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and he appears to have finally rediscovered himself on Sunday.

Bale starred in attack alongside Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son, and the quartet were the only ones involved in all of Tottenham’s four goals.

The Welshman assisted Kane’s only goal, while the South Korean provided both assists for his goals.

Fans cannot wait to see the trio in action again having finally seen them click, and Bale has revealed that he actually returned to Spurs just to have the chance of playing alongside Kane and Son.

“Playing with them is why I came here and what I wanted to do – it’s great to be on the pitch and feeling good,” the 31-year-old said about the duo.

“Hopefully we can kick on from this and get some confidence.

“We know football isn’t fair sometimes and people will criticise but all we can do inside is keep going, and we showed that today.”

Kane has 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 EPL games this term, while Son has 13 goals and eight assists.

Both have been crucial to Tottenham’s attack this season, and they could do with another quality finisher and creator in Bale.

He has eight goals and three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions thus far, but Spurs need him to do much more in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see whether he can combine with Kane and Son to help them win silverware.

In other news, Tanguy Ndombele has revealed the seven words Daniel Levy told him when he demanded to leave Tottenham last summer.