Gareth Bale reacts as Tottenham Hotspur destroy Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, and summer arrival Gareth Bale has been left impressed.

Spurs secured an emphatic 6-1 win over the Red Devils, and the Real Madrid star took to Twitter to react thus:





Unbelievable performance boys 🔥 https://t.co/0nv12RPSwt — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 4, 2020

It was Tottenham’s best performance since head coach Jose Mourinho arrived in North London last year, and not even the Portuguese would have predicted such an amazing result.

While playing against 10 men definitely had its role in the 6-1 win, nothing can be taken away from Spurs who were very impressive at both ends despite a shaky start.

Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils a goal up a minute into the clash after Davinson Sanchez brought down Anthony Martial in the box, but Tottenham immediately hit back through Tanguy Ndombele two minutes later.

They were 2-1 up three minutes later after Son Heung-min pounced on a quickly-taken freekick by Harry Kane, and Martial’s sending off in the 28th minute handed them a massive advantage as they added four more goals.

Bale wasn’t able to taste in the action as he is still building up his fitness, but he is expected to make his second debut for Spurs after the international break and he definitely can’t wait after seeing them destroy Man Utd.