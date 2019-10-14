Gareth Bale raves about Tottenham defender Ben Davies

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has heaped praise on his international teammate Ben Davies.
The Welsh winger revealed that Davies is very consistent for the national team and Wales are lucky to have him in the side.
“Ben has been fantastic since he has come in, he has been a consistent performer,” said Bale. “He keeps improving every year and we are lucky to have him in the squad with us.”
The Spurs defender will be delighted to hear these comments from his teammate and he will be looking to work harder and put in better performances.
Davies has been a back up to Rose this season and but he has impressed at the international stage. He will be hoping to impress Pochettino in training and while playing for Wales so that he can regain his starting berth.
Spurs have started the season poorly and Rose has looked out of form recently. It would be wise of Pochettino to make some changes and give Davies his chance in the upcoming games.
Although Rose is a much more accomplished full back, Davies can be a reliable defensive option at the back for the Londoners.