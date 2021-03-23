Gareth Bale planning to return to Real Madrid next season after Tottenham Hotspur loan

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Wales international Gareth Bale has revealed that he plans to return to Real Madrid after the end of his season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger returned to Spurs last summer seven years after he left for the Spanish capital, and has since scored 10 goals and weighed in with three assists in 25 games across all competitions.


It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would love to keep Bale for another season, but it appears that the player’s wish is to return to Madrid for the last year on his contract.

“I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost,” the 31-year-old said.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”

Bale fell out of favour with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, making just 19 appearances across the La Liga and Champions League last term, starting 13 of them and having a hand in four goals.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will remain in charge of the Spanish giants next term, but Bale’s future will most likely depend on Zidane’s and Mourinho’s immediate futures at their respective clubs.

The Spurs boss is under pressure at the moment, and failure to lead his side to Europe next term and/or win the League Cup final could lead to his exit.

Bale is not likely to get into Zidane’s good books if the Frenchman remains in charge of Madrid next term, but whether he is keen to spend another season at Spurs remains to be seen, and his latest comments have not gone down well with some of the fans.

