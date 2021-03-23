Gareth Bale planning to return to Real Madrid next season after Tottenham Hotspur loan

Wales international Gareth Bale has revealed that he plans to return to Real Madrid after the end of his season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger returned to Spurs last summer seven years after he left for the Spanish capital, and has since scored 10 goals and weighed in with three assists in 25 games across all competitions.





It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would love to keep Bale for another season, but it appears that the player’s wish is to return to Madrid for the last year on his contract.

“I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost,” the 31-year-old said.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”

Bale fell out of favour with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, making just 19 appearances across the La Liga and Champions League last term, starting 13 of them and having a hand in four goals.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will remain in charge of the Spanish giants next term, but Bale’s future will most likely depend on Zidane’s and Mourinho’s immediate futures at their respective clubs.

The Spurs boss is under pressure at the moment, and failure to lead his side to Europe next term and/or win the League Cup final could lead to his exit.

Bale is not likely to get into Zidane’s good books if the Frenchman remains in charge of Madrid next term, but whether he is keen to spend another season at Spurs remains to be seen, and his latest comments have not gone down well with some of the fans.

Here is how they have reacted on Twitter:

Cheerio Gareth, thanks for the 2 half decent performances, total flop 👋 — Lewis #JoseOut (@LewisTHFC_) March 23, 2021

Dont play him again this season — Dylan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SpursMa70313861) March 23, 2021

He's angling for a buyout — ᑕOᗪY ᗰᗩᑕ (@CoMacDo) March 23, 2021

And we really thought that the things couldn't get any worse — Pedro Henrique Coimbra (@PedroHe64758895) March 23, 2021

Come out mid season and say this what a good idea given yourself a good name now — Harrison Greenfield (@greenie9261) March 23, 2021

Has to be a joke right? — Simon 🇦🇹 (@simoncruyff_) March 23, 2021

Wow just wow 🥴 — Sophie England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SophieThfc10) March 23, 2021

Woah thanks for the honesty Gareth. Hope you’re fit enough for Euros now and lead Wales to victory👍🏻 — Bhumika Mittal (@bhumikamittal23) March 23, 2021

Gareth used us just so he was ready for the euros I feel this is why him and Jose have had a rocky relationship he's never really had his heart fully on being the main man just so he could be ready for wales — D (@DanielBowdery1) March 23, 2021

If that’s the case he can go back straight from Wales, no need to turn back up at Spurs — JJ (@THFC_Thoughts) March 23, 2021

wow — Alessandro (@anymo_thfc) March 23, 2021

In other news, Spurs defender reportedly wants summer exit.