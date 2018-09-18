Gaetano Berardi and Jamie Shackleton close to Leeds United first team action

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United duo Gaetano Berardi and Jamie Shackleton are close to returning to first-team action.
However, neither of them would be fit to play in the Championship clash against Preston North End on Tuesday night.
Leeds confirmed on Thursday evening that Berardi could be facing another three weeks out with a knee injury. However, Marcelo Bielsa has said that both Berardi and Shackleton are close to returning to first-team action.
Schakelton, who has impressed this season under the Argentine, is expected to return to training at the end of the week as he recovers from an ankle injury.
It is indeed a positive news for Bielsa, as the Argentine is without several key players already. Kemar Roofe is struggling with a calf problem, and Pablo Hernandez is out with a hamstring injury.
On top of that, Patrick Bamford won’t play again before the end of the year, while Izzy Brown is still recovering from tearing his ACL in January.