Gabriele Marcotti lavishes praise on Jack Grealish

Popular pundit Gabriele Marcotti has heaped praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.
He believes that the Aston Villa midfielder is brave and he has a strong personality like Bruno Fernandes.
The £47m Portuguese midfielder has already made his mark at Manchester United and Marcotti believes that Grealish could do the same at United.
Marcotti said (quoted by Express): “I think getting the [Grealish and Jadon Sancho] is probably going to cost you the best part of £200m. People seem to adore Grealish. I know he’s somebody who stands out more than he should because of the stuff he does with his shinpads, because of his hair. What I like about it though, in terms of attitude, we’ve all praised Bruno Fernandes for his personality and the fact that the guy’s got cojones – Grealish does too. I think this is something United could use actually, some very strong, visible, personalities as well. That would certainly help.”
The Aston Villa ace has been linked with a move away at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
He has shown that he has what it takes to play for the top clubs and he certainly deserves better than Aston Villa.
A step up right now would be ideal for the midfielder’s career. A new challenge will help him develop as a player.
It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make their move for him in summer. He is unlikely to come cheap and United will have to break the bank for him.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are in danger of going down this season and if that happens, they will definitely lose Grealish this summer.
The midfielder is too good to play in the Championship right now.