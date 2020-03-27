Gabriel comments on future amid Everton transfer link

Everton are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and have been heavily linked with a move for Brazilian defender Gabriel.
Earlier this week, French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN) claimed that three clubs have made a formal move to sign the Lille defender already.
The report claimed that one Italian and two English sides had already submitted bids for the centre-back. Everton are one of the clubs, and their bid is worth between €27m and €32m (roughly £30m) excluding bonuses. Leicester City are also interested in signing him.
He is wanted by a host of European clubs including AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain, but it seems Everton are leading the race for his signature.
Gabriel has admitted that he is aware of the interest in him from clubs in the UK, but he is solely focussed on the current season with Lille. The 22-year-old has impressed heavily for the French club, and is looking to end the season on a positive note.
“I just renewed the contract,” Gabriel told Globo Esporte (h/t Sport Witness). “I heard about conversations, I saw things on websites in England, but I have my head in Lille and I’m very calm to finish the season well, achieve great things in the next season.”
Nicolo Schira has claimed that Everton have offered the Brazilian defender a contract till 2025, and the Toffees are working hard to finalize the deal with Lille.