Gabriel Barbosa would be perfect for Everton

Everton should make a move for the Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa in January.
The 22-year-old Santos forward has rediscovered his scoring touch and he could prove to be a quality addition to Marco Silva’s side.
As per the recent reports, the likes of West Ham are interested in signing the former Inter Milan player. Apparently, the player prefers a move to England as well.
Barbosa has scored 25 goals in 48 games for Santos in 2018 and he could solve Everton’s goalscoring problems. The likes of Niasse, Calvert-Lewin and Tosun have struggled to find the net consistently.
Despite a failed spell in Europe, Barbosa is a gamble worth taking. A few years ago, he was regarded as the best young talent in Brazil after Neymar. If Everton can nurture him properly, they could have a potential superstar on their hands.
Also, the player is only 22 and he has plenty of time to fulfill his potential.
Silva could pull off a masterstroke if he manages to lure the young striker to Everton in January. The Toffees certainly have the means to make the move possible.