Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Aston Villa to sign Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was heavily linked with a move away from the London club during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old England international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs since the arrival of Jose Mourinho and he needs to play regular first-team football in order to recapture his form and confidence.





According to the former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, the highly talented midfielder would be a superb signing for the West Midlands club.

He said to Football Insider: “I just don’t see Spurs letting him go for that amount of money (rumoured asking price of £25m), to be honest. He’s still young. Daniel Levy will want more than that.

“If that was the fee, I’d definitely expect Aston Villa to go for him. I think he’d be perfect for Aston Villa in that number 10 role.”

Aston Villa could certainly use more creativity and goals in the midfield and there is no doubt that Alli would be a perfect fit for them.

The 24-year-old can be one of the best players in the Premier League on his day and he would be an upgrade on Ross Barkley if he manages to regain his confidence with regular football at Villa Park.

However, a transfer to Villa Park seems highly unlikely. If Alli were to leave Tottenham in the summer, several Champions League clubs would be queuing up for his services given his quality add potential.

Also, the London club are likely to demand a premium for the 24 years old midfielder and Aston Villa might struggle to afford him.

Alli was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January where former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on a reunion.

Read: How the Aston Villa fans reacted to John McGinn’s brace for Scotland