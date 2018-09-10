Gabriel Agbonlahor issues come-and-get-me-plea to Celtic

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Celtic.
The 31-year-old free agent was a part of a charity game at Celtic Park last week and he revealed that it would be quite an experience to play in front of the Celtic fans.
Agbonlahor refused to rule out a move to Celtic and revealed that he will try and speak to Brendan Rodgers about a potential move and then he will decide his future after speaking to his agent.
He said: “I think every player if they had the chance to play for Celtic would take it. Can you imagine playing in front of 60,000 people inside this place. When the Celtic fans start singing that song: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ it has always given me goosebumps watching it on TV. It would be something else to actually play in it. You can never rule anything out – can you? I will try and speak to Brendan Rodgers and we will see what happens.”
The experienced forward could be an interesting option for the Scottish giants.
Rodgers’ side are lacking in attacking options after the departure of Dembele and the former Villa man could be a short-term squad player.
If he can regain his form and confidence, he could still be an effective player.
It will be interesting to see whether Celtic make a move for the player now. It is clear that he wants to join the club. On a free transfer, it could be a gamble worth taking.