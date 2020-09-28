Gabriel Agbonlahor comments on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed on Twitter that Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Conor Coady cannot handle pace.

Agbonlahor, who works as a pundit for talkSPORT, made the comment on Twitter following the 4-0 defeat to Wolves against West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.





The Hammers have been struggling of late, but the London club turned on the style against the the Wanderers and hammered them 4-0.

Coady did not have a good game, and Agbonlahor believes that the former Liverpool defender cannot handle pace.

Wolves missed jota and coady cant handle pace 🐸 — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) September 27, 2020

Stats

Against West Ham on Sunday evening, Coady had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, took 52 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles, according to WhoScored.

Visitors Wolves had 63% of the possession, took 11 shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Nuno’s side will return to action next weekend when they take on Fulham at home in the Premier League.

Wolves are aiming to challenge for the top four of the Premier League table this season and will have to put together a run of positive results soon.