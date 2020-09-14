Gabriel Agbonlahor comments on Bertrand Traore to Aston Villa speculation

Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his take on Twitter on reported Aston Villa target Bertrand Traore.

According to RMC Sport, Villa have agreed a deal with Lyon over the signing of Traore in the summer transfer window.





It has been reported by the French news outlet that the Premier League club will pay the French side a transfer fee of €19 million (£17.53 million).

Former Villa striker Agbonlahor believes that Traore – who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder – would be a good signing for Dean Smith’s side.

Great player! Quick strong and can score!!! — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) September 14, 2020

Traore did not have a great time when he was at Chelsea and made only a handful of appearances for the first team in the Premier League.

The attacker was on loan at Vitesse and Ajax during his time at Chelsea, and he joined French club Lyon on a permanent deal in 2017.

The Burkina Faso international has developed and progressed well during his time in France, and he will be a good addition to the Villa team.

Traore scores goals and creates chances, and he will make Smith’s side stronger in attack, as they aim to have a successful season in the Premier League.