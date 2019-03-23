Blog Teams Arsenal Gabonese fans tell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to retire after failing to help country to AFCON 2019

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t help Gabon qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations after they played a 1-1 draw against Burundi.

The Panthers needed a win against the hosts in order to feature in the AFCON finals holding in Egypt by June, but failed to pick up the much-needed three points, and the country’s football faithful aren’t pleased with the Gunners star for putting in an underwhelming performance.

Aubameyang missed Gabon’s previous AFCON qualifying wins against South Sudan and Mali after contemplating his international career due to his extreme disappointment in the country’s F.A.

Nevertheless, he returned for their crucial clash against Burundi, and was mobbed by a huge crowd at the airport upon his arrival from north London a few days ago.

He has since gone from hero to zero, though, and here is how some fans reacted to his abysmal performance on Saturday on Twitter:

Aubameyang was born in France, and was also eligible to play for Italy and Spain at international level, but he debuted for the France under-21 in February 2009 before choosing to represent Gabon at senior level and making his debut a month later.

The 29-year-old is Gabon’s highest goalscorer of all time with 24 goals in 59 appearances, and has represented them at the 2012 AFCON, 2012 Olympics, 2015 AFCON and the 2017 AFCON.

