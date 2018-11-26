Gabigol wants to return to Europe, Everton interested

Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa is interested in a move back to Europe.
The highly talented forward is on loan at Santos right now and he seems to have regained his goalscoring form and confidence.
After failing to impress at Inter Milan and Benfica, he was loaned out to Santos at the start of this year. Since then, he has managed to score 27 goals in 53 games.
According to TMW, the player is keen to return to Europe once again and Everton are interested in signing him.
The Toffees want to loan the player with an option to buy.
Barbosa will be determined to prove himself in European football and a move to Everton could be ideal. He will be able to perform without too much pressure at Goodison Park.
As for Everton, they could certainly use a goalscorer alongside Richarlison and Barbosa would be ideal.
The 22-year-old was regarded as a world-class talent when he joined Inter Milan and if Silva helps him realize that potential, Everton could have a superstar on their hands.