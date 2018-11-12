Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon admits that adjusting to the Premier League is difficult

Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon has admitted that adjusting to the Premier League has been difficult.
The 18-year-old Sessegnon was sensational in helping the Cottagers to win promotion to the top-flight last season.
He played in all 46 of their Championship games last term and scored 15 goals.
Sessegnon has so far been one of the better Fulham players in the top-flight this season, however things have so far not gone according to plan for neither him nor the club.
The West London outfit lie rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings with just 5 points from 12 games.
They have so far managed just one win and Slavisa Jokanovic is at this stage one of the favorites to be the first managerial sacking this term.
The Cottagers will have to up their game soon or they could face a difficult challenge to retain their top-flight status.
Speaking to The Sun, Sessegnon said: “Going up a level has proved to be harder than I thought it would,”
“It’s been very challenging, but at the same time, that challenge has been good for me.
“Of course I wanted to do a bit better by this stage, in terms of performances. I don’t think I’ve been near my best in certain games.
“I look at all the mistakes I’ve made before I watch my good stuff. If I have misplaced a pass, I want to know why I’ve done that or whether I could have looked at a different pass. For me, I just look at it that I’m young and I can only improve.
“It’s still early in the season and it was never going to be the same as the Championship.
“I’m not trying to put too much pressure on myself. I’m just trying to work hard and be the best that I can.”
