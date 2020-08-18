Fulham set to sign Antonee Robinson after he turns down Everton return

Fulham are in the driving seat to sign Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic after the left-back turned down a return to Everton, The Sun reports.

The 23-year-old was on the cusp of joining AC Milan from the Latics in January, but the move fell through at the final hurdle due to his irregular health rhythm.





The condition automatically corrected itself without the need for a surgery and he now appears set to get his first crack at Premier League football.

Sheffield United were initially regarded as the favourites to sign the left-back before Fulham and Everton leapfrogged them in the race by offering better wages.

The Cottagers are now close to landing his signature after he rejected the proposal from the Toffees, who sold him to the Latics on a permanent deal last summer.

Robinson graduated through the youth ranks at the Merseyside outfit, but he failed to make a single appearance for them in any competition.

The club are on the search for a new left-back to compete with Lucas Digne after the retirement of Leighton Baines, but they may have to look elsewhere.

Robinson is set to earn a significant rise on his wages with the Cottagers prepared to pay him £50,000-a-week, which is 10 times of what he is currently earning.

He should prove a bargain signing for the west London outfit, given he is expected to cost only £1.9m due to the release clause after Wigan’s relegation to League One.

Still, Robinson won’t have an easy path to the starting lineup next term, given he would have to displace Joe Bryan, who starred in the Championship play-off final with two goals.

