Fulham January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

The last time Fulham were promoted to the Premier League, they were relegated immediately after.

The Londoners will be desperate to avoid a similar fate this season.





Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League table but just 11 points from 15 matches and they will need to strengthen their squad in January in order to beat the drop.

Key areas that need strengthening

Fulham have a reasonably good striker in Aleksandr Mitrovic but they need to add more depth to the position.

The Serbian needs more support in attack and the London club must look to invest in a quality goal scorer.

Fulham have drawn their last four League games scoring just twice in that period. A quality goal scorer in the side could have earned them more points.

Potential departures

The likes of Le Marchand, Kebano, Kamara and Onomah have all failed to make their mark in the Premier League so far and it will be interesting to see if the London club decide to cash in on them and free up the funds for incomings next month.

They spent a considerable amount of money during the summer transfer window and Fulham might need to offload some of their fringe players before they bring someone in.

