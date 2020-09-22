Fulham submit bid for Jean-Clair Todibo

Fulham are looking to improve their defensive options this summer and they have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to Sport (h/t Sportwitness), Fulham have already submitted a bid for the 20-year-old French defender.





The London club are willing to pay €18 million for the player and a further €5 million in bonuses.

It will be interesting to see if they can finalise an agreement with the Spanish outfit in the coming days.

Scott Parker’s side have been vulnerable at the back since the start of the season and they have conceded seven goals in two Premier League games so far.

Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for the London club if they want to survive relegation this year.

Todibo was on loan at Schalke last year and he managed to impress in the German League. He’s a player with immense potential and he could prove to be a smart investment for Fulham in the long run.

The player has been linked with the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

He needs to leave Barcelona in order to play regular first-team football and a move to Fulham could be the ideal next step in his career.