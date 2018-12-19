Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be a brilliant signing for Everton

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been scoring goals for fun at his new permanent club Fulham, but doubts remain how long he will stay at the London club.
After impressing last season on loan, the Cottagers signed him for £20m in the summer transfer window. Fulham spent big this summer, but are still facing a relegation battle.
Mitrovic has impressed though. He has scored seven times for the Premier League bottom club, and six more for Serbia in the UEFA Nations League. Put it simply, he is in sizzling form at the moment.
There is a suggestion that the 24-year-old is currently unsettled at Fulham since the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic. While new manager Claudio Ranieri has praised him highly, he feels that Fulham isn’t the same place without his mentor.
According to reports from The Mirror, Everton are keen admirers of his talent, and heavily interested in his signature.
Everton have lacked a solid centre-forward since the departure of Romelu Lukaku. Richarlison has done a brilliant job, but he is not a typical number nine.
Cenk Tosun has cut a frustrating figure this season, while young Calvert-Lewin has only managed three goals to his name. Marco Silva need a hold-up man who could be the focal point in attack, and Mitrovic ticks all the boxes.
Signing a top quality striker is a priority for the Toffees, and although Mitrovic is far from being a world class player, he has potential to score regularly. He would be a superb addition to the squad.