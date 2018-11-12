Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon expresses desire to play for England

Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow youngsters Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison in winning a call-up to the England national team.
The trio were selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s UEFA Nation’s League fixtures against Spain and Croatia last month.
Judging by the rate at which Sessegnon is progressing, he should be able to win selection to the Three Lions in the near-future as long as he maintains future.
The youngster who can operate as both a left-back and winger is touted as a future superstar.
He played in all 46 of the Cottagers Championship games last season, scoring 15 goals and was a key figure in terms of helping the club to win promotion to the top-flight.
Though the West Londoners are struggling this season and rooted to the bottom of the top-flight standings, Sessegnon has been one of the club’s better players so far as he has scored one goal from 12 games.
Speaking to The Sun, the youngster highlighted that he is hoping to win Three Lions selection soon and said:
“I think 18 is a good age to make your debut.
“That’s my target. Especially seeing players from my age group making their debuts, like Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison.
“They are players I’ve played with for England, so I look at that and I just want to be part of it.”
Stats from Transfrmarkt