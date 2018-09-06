Fulham star Jean Seri reveals why he rejected Liverpool and Tottenham

Fulham pulled off one of the major surprises of the summer transfer window as they lured Jean Seri for a fee in the region of £25 million according to The Telegraph.
The Cottagers are aiming to avoid relegation this season and a player of the quality of Seri can almost single-handily help them to achieve their target if he manages to keep his performances at a high-level during the course of this season.
So far, the 27-year-old has impressed for Slavisa Jokanovic’s troops as he has managed to score one goal and contribute one assist in their four Premier League games.
Seri is also nearing the prime of his career which is something that Fulham fans can be excited about.
During his time at Lille, the Ivorian established himself as a world-class central midfielder and had been linked with a number of clubs who ply their trade in the Champions League.
Now Seri has revealed that he also received interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool.
He, however, rejected the giants for Fulham as it was the Cottagers who showed him more respect.
As reported by The Times, he said: “When I played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Nice came for me and they really came. Fulham wanted me the same way. They said, ‘We want you, come to Fulham.’ Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, they saw me but they didn’t say, ‘We want you.’ Because Fulham gave me this respect, although other clubs wanted me, I wanted to sign for Fulham,”