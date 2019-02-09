Manchester United boss shakes things up with changes at Fulham

Manchester United visit Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to continue their resurgence under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions since Solskjaer was appointed and they will fancy their chances of extending that run at Craven Cottage.
They head into the game fifth in the table, two points behind Chelsea.
United have an excellent record against Fulham, winning eight and drawing two of their last 10 league meetings.
Fulham have won just three of their 27 Premier League games against United, with their last success coming back in 2009.
They have lost 22 of their last 23 league meetings with the ‘Big Six’ since beating Spurs in 2013.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here is the #FFC side as we kick-off Gameweek 26 against @ManUtd 👊#FULMUN #COYW pic.twitter.com/EyQcTPxZrD
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 9, 2019
🚨 Today's #MUFC starting XI for #FULMUN 🚨
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2019