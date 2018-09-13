Fulham looking to offer a new deal to Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham are looking to agree on a new deal with Ryan Sessegnon.
According to the London Evening Standard, the highly talented full-back has less than two years left on his current deal and the Londoners are looking to tie him down to a long-term contract.
The 17-year-old has been a key player for Fulham over the last 12 months and keeping him at the club would be crucial to their ambitions.
Sessegnon was linked with a move away from the club this summer but Fulham refused to sell him. It will be interesting to see whether they can agree on the contract extension now.
As per reports, Manchester United and Tottenham were keen on signing the player.
Fulham fans will be delighted with the club’s decision on Sessegnon’s future. With top clubs like Spurs and United in need of a quality left back, securing Sessegnon’s future is vital.
The highly talented player can operate as a left winger as well and he is rated very highly in England. Under the right coaching, Sessegnon could develop into a real star.