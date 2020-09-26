Fulham join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Said Benrahma

According to The Daily Mail, Fulham have made a late move to beat Crystal Palace in the race to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford.

The Eagles are in advanced negotiations with the Bees to land the Algeria international, but they have yet to finalise a suitable transfer agreement.





Amidst this, it appears that the Cottagers have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old, who bagged 17 goals and 10 assists in the Championship last term.

Benrahma was initially linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, but the London giants decided to look at more high-profile options to strengthen their attack.

Still, there is plenty of Premier League interest and it appears that the Cottagers and Eagles are now the main contenders for his services.

The Bees are said to demand around £20m to part ways with the former Nice man, who predominantly featured on the left wing last season.

So far, none of the clubs have made a formal bid for his services and it is reported that the Bees are not in a hurry to sanction his sale.

The domestic-only transfer window will be open until October 16 where the Premier League sides are permitted to trade with EFL sides.

It will be interesting to see where Benrahma’s future lies. He has played no part for Brentford this term amid the speculation.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com