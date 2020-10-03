Fulham hoping to convince Jean-Clair Todibo to join them

Fulham are hoping to convince Jean-Clair Todibo to join them on a permanent basis from Barcelona before the international transfer window closes on Monday, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The centre-back is free to leave the Blaugrana before the transfer deadline and of late, it has emerged that Premier League side Everton are leading the race to sign him on a season-long loan.





However, the Catalan giants are said to prefer a permanent sale instead as they aim to recoup funds which could help them sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City in the next couple of days.

As things stand, the Cottagers are lagging behind the Toffees’ in the player’s pursuit, but Romano reports that the west London outfit are hopeful of securing the defender’s signature on a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria’s Omar Colley appears as the alternative target for Steve Parker’s side. The club have entered negotiations with the Serie A outfit for the 27-year-old, but no fee has been finalised.

The Cottagers have made an inauspicious start on their Premier League return and they are presently at the bottom of the standings with zero points after three games into the campaign.

The defence has been a huge let-down with 10 goals allowed and Parker is said to be desperate to improve the options at the heart of the backline before the transfer window closes for international deals on October 5.

Parker’s side will be in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road on Sunday. They have another potentially tough outing where their defensive resolve will be tested.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com