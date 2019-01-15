Fulham fans react to the signing of Ryan Babel

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Babel for the remainder of the season.
The 32-year-old has been assigned the number 12 shirt at his new club.
Speaking to the club media after his move, Babel explained that he can help Fulham beat the drop this season.
The Londoners are struggling right now and Babel is certainly an interesting signing.
Claudio Ranieri’s men are in need of a solid defender first and his decision to sign a forward might not appeal to the fans a lot.
Furthermore, Babel wasn’t too impressive for Besiktas and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Premier League.
The Dutchman knows the league from his time at Liverpool.
If he manages to hit form, he will add flair and goals to the Fulham attack. Also, his versatility will be a bonus for Ranieri. The 32-year-old can play anywhere across a front three.
Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the move and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
So glad we wasted time sign someone as shit as him when we are clearly lacking in defence 😂😂
— James bell (@BeBell02) January 15, 2019
6 month deal, adds experience and has definitely had a resurgence in recent seasons. Looks like a low risk deal that could have huge benefits. Makes sense. #COYW
— ⒻⒻⒸ ⓋⓄⒾⒸⒺ (@FFCVoice) January 15, 2019
Defenders not attackers required tbh.
— AJCheds (@AndrewB56790380) January 15, 2019
Oh dear
— Finlay West (@WestFinlay) January 15, 2019
Hhahahahahahahah banter fc here we go
— john🇷🇸 (@JohnFFC__) January 15, 2019
This is an embarrassingly poor signing.
We need a CB, RB, LB and DM. Not 32yr old wingers on 6 month loans.
After the failure in the summer is the aim to attempt for an even worse transfer window?
— Tell The Truth (@PlsTellTheTruth) January 15, 2019