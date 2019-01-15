Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fulham fans react to the signing of Ryan Babel

Fulham fans react to the signing of Ryan Babel

15 January, 2019 English Premier League, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours


Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Babel for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old has been assigned the number 12 shirt at his new club.

Speaking to the club media after his move, Babel explained that he can help Fulham beat the drop this season.

The Londoners are struggling right now and Babel is certainly an interesting signing.

Claudio Ranieri’s men are in need of a solid defender first and his decision to sign a forward might not appeal to the fans a lot.

Furthermore, Babel wasn’t too impressive for Besiktas and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Premier League.

The Dutchman knows the league from his time at Liverpool.

If he manages to hit form, he will add flair and goals to the Fulham attack. Also, his versatility will be a bonus for Ranieri. The 32-year-old can play anywhere across a front three.

Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the move and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com